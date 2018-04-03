Featured
Paint attack on pro-choice activist never happened: police
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 6:32PM EDT
A pro-choice activist who claimed to have been attacked in Kitchener has been charged with mischief.
The 41-year-old woman told police a stranger had thrown red paint on her and screamed “murderer” at her while she walked near Charles Street and Borden Avenue on March 6.
The incident had been investigated as a hate crime.
Waterloo Regional Police said Tuesday that they had determined the attack never happened.