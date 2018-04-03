

CTV Kitchener





A pro-choice activist who claimed to have been attacked in Kitchener has been charged with mischief.

The 41-year-old woman told police a stranger had thrown red paint on her and screamed “murderer” at her while she walked near Charles Street and Borden Avenue on March 6.

The incident had been investigated as a hate crime.

Waterloo Regional Police said Tuesday that they had determined the attack never happened.