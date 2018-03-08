

CTV Kitchener





A woman was assaulted and threatened in Kitchener in an incident police are treating as a hate crime.

Waterloo Regional Police say a pro-choice activist was attacked by a stranger Tuesday afternoon while walking near Charles Street and Borden Avenue.

The stranger allegedly threw red paint on the woman and screamed “murderer” at her before walking away.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

Police say they want to hear from anyone with information about the attack.