Paddle boarder rescued from the water near Port Dover

A Good Samaritan is being credited with saving a paddle boarder near Port Dover.

Ontario Provincial Police say the paddle boarder was spotted in Lake Erie on Sunday evening.

They appeared to be struggling to reach the shoreline, so the Good Samaritan called emergency services for help.

Members of the Canadian Coast Guard went out onto the water and brought the paddle boarder safely back to shore.

A 42-year-old Norfolk County resident was charged under the Canada Shipping Act with “operating human-powered pleasure craft without prescribed vessel safety and navigation equipment on board.”

OPP are reminding everyone who goes out on the water to bring along safety equipment and a cellphone in case they run into trouble.