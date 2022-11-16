Owners plead for safe return of missing festive gnome from Kitchener

The Grinch appears to have paid a visit to Kitchener’s Belmont Village.

A flower shop owner believes someone took their festive gnome, and she just wants it back for the holidays.

“I just couldn’t believe someone would steal it,” said Linda Nelson, the owner of Cameron’s Flower Shop.

She said the gnome, anchored in a big pot outside of her shop, went missing Friday, just two days after he was put out and dressed for the holiday. Staff didn’t even have a chance to put on his mittens.

“We came in the morning, and there was dirt all over the pot, and somebody had taken him right out of the pot,” said Nelson.

Nelson said there was no surveillance video to catch the Grinch.

The gnome is described as five-foot tall, with a big round nose and made of mostly cedar. He was last seen wearing a pointy, red felt hat.

Staff at the flower shop said they hope their gnome will be returned home for the holidays. They have even put up missing posters with “reward: children’s smiles.”

“We’ve had different children by now, wondering where he is, and he’s gone,” said Nelson.

She said the gnome made its first appearance over the pandemic, and since then, staff have dressed him up for many occasions from Easter to spring and even Valentine’s Day.

“People would come down with their family, and children would have their picture taken with the gnome. They were just excited about it,” said Nelson.

Those in the community hope the Grinch will bring him back.

Sadaf Qayumi lives in Belmont Village, and she said every time she walks her dog, Teddy, he loves the gnome.

“I heard the tragic news that the gnome is now missing, so we’re both really sad. What are we going to do without the gnome,” said Qayumi.

The flower shop said the gnome is irreplaceable as his frame was custom-made. Nelson said they likely won’t be able to make another like it, or at least not in time for this season.

“We can’t remake the gnome, so we would like him to come home,” said Nelson.

Nelson said they are wishing on a Christmas miracle so they can soon be reunited.