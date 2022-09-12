Over 50 artists coming to Waterloo for Lumen festival

The immersive Lumen festival is returning to Waterloo later this month, with the City of Waterloo releasing the artist lineup on Monday.

Scheduled for Sept. 24, this year’s festival will take place at venues across Uptown Waterloo with over 35 installations along with performances from over 50 local and international award-winning artists.

“We are excited to have the community come together to celebrate the return of full-scale Lumen this year,” said Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky in a media release. “This year’s festival offers bold installations and amazing opportunities to experience the art produced by many acclaimed artists.”

The City of Waterloo described the festival as an “immersive festival featuring artists exploring the interplay of light, art and technology.”

The free event will take place between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Notable festival partnerships include:

An installation co-produced with the Austrian Embassy in Ottawa and Austrian app developer ARTIVIVE.

A presentation by Pat the Dog Theatre Creation.

A live performance produced by CAFKA.

A five-hour stage show co-delivered by Open Ears Festival and NUMUS.

In addition to the one-night offerings, the city is also presenting several longer-running installations as part of Lumen.

From Sept. 17 to Oct. 19, The Musical Swings by Daily tous les jours can be found at Waterloo Public Square and The Anglerfish by Ryan Longo can be found at the Canadian Clay and Glass Gallery.

Established in 2018, Lumen takes place on the last Saturday of September at various indoor and outdoor installation locations.