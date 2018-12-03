Featured
Outdoor rink at Carl Zehr Square officially open
The outdoor rink in front of Kitchener city hall officially opened on Monday.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, December 3, 2018 10:34PM EST
The Carl Zehr Square outdoor rink in downtown Kitchener has officially opened for the season.
Throughout the winter months the reflecting pool is transformed into an ice rink.
The city also offers special wheelchair skates and sleds so that everyone can enjoy the rink.
The rink is located in front of Kitchener City Hall on King Street.