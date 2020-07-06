KITCHENER -- The latest COVID-19 outbreak at Sunnyside Home is officially over, according to Region of Waterloo Public Health officials.

"We are pleased to notify you that effective today we are out of outbreak, as all resident testing conducted in response to being in outbreak have come back negative and we have not had any additional staff cases," a release from health officials said in part.

This is the third outbreak at the home since the COVID-19 pandemic began and the first one that involved residents. The outbreak was declared on June 18 after a resident tested positive for the virus.

On June 23, the home reported four staff members had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. They were all asymptomatic and were tested as part of the home's outbreak protocol. Health officials said the cases weren't connected to the resident who tested positive.

Sunnyside Home said it's now working on preparations to allow for outdoor visitors.

Provincial care homes opened for visitors, with strict guidelines, on June 18. Visits were suspended at Sunnyside Home due to the outbreak declared that same day.

With the outbreak over, Waterloo Region no longer has any active outbreaks, at long-term care homes or anywhere else.

The region reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, for a total of 1,323 cases. Of those cases, 74 are considered active.