KITCHENER -- For the first time since the start of the pandemic, families can now visit their loved ones in long-term care homes.

The new rules went into effect Thursday, but one Kitchener facility says they’ve had to suspend outdoor visits because a resident has had a positive test for COVID-19.

An outbreak has been officially declared at Sunnyside Home.

Long-term care homes are required by the province to issue an outbreak warning whenever they have one or more cases of the virus.

Waterloo Region Public Health says they’re already taking steps to address the new case, including isolation of the resident, no new admissions and more testing for both staff and other residents.

They have also suspended all outdoor visits between residents and their families.

In a statement posted on Public Health’s website, it says: “We know that family members and other visitors play a critical role in supporting the health and well-being of the people who live at Sunnyside and commit to resuming visits as soon as Sunnyside is declared to be out of the outbreak. Window visits and virtual visits are still available.”

The region says everyone who came into contact with the resident and is considered at-risk has already been contacted.

This is the third outbreak at Sunnyside Home, however it is the first one involving a resident and not a staff member.