KITCHENER -- Four staff members at Sunnyside Home have tested positive for COVID-19.

Region of Waterloo Public Health says the employees were all asymptomatic and were tested as part of the home's outbreak protocol. The staff members all work in different areas of the home and public health officials don't believe the cases are connected. The staff members are all self-isolating at home.

Officials also say these cases aren't related to a resident who tested positive last week.

Region of Waterloo Public Health declared an outbreak at the home on June 18 after a resident tested positive for the novel coronavirus. That resident has since received two negative tests, the region said.

This is the third outbreak at Sunnyside Home. Outdoor visits to the home are suspended and new admissions are on hold.

Anyone who was identified as at-risk through contact tracing has been notified. The region says the staff members were all wearing personal protective equipment like masks and face shields, so the risk to residents and staff members is low.