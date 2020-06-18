BRANTFORD -- Long-term care homes in southern Ontario are now open to visitors, with strict safety protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Visitors will only be permitted at Brantford's John Noble Home once a week. All meetings must be held outside, though the home is offering a tent in the courtyard for shelter during any inclement weather.

Visits will be capped at 30 minutes and only one person is allowed at a time.

People coming to the home must wear a mask. There's also a screening process that includes proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the last two weeks.

Visitors also need to maintain proper physical distancing from residents. Even though people aren't able to hug their loved ones, they say it's worth it to be reunited in person.

The province says visitors are only allowed at homes not currently experiencing an outbreak.