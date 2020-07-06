KITCHENER -- The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region rose by 11 over the weekend.

Monday's numbers reflect increases since the region's Friday morning update; Region of Waterloo Public Health officials no longer update their online dashboard over the weekend.

There are now a total of 1,323 cases in Waterloo Region, including 1,133 resolved cases and 116 deaths.

The local death toll has only increased by one since early June.

The latest numbers leave a total of 74 active cases in the region. Of those, 14 people are in hospital with the virus.

To date, 238 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, including 57 people who required attention in the intensive care unit.

Testing numbers remain at 35,274, as officials update them on Tuesdays and Fridays.

There is still one active outbreak a long-term care home in the region. One resident and four staff members at Sunnyside Home have tested positive since the outbreak was declared on June 18.

There are no other active outbreaks in congregate settings, workplaces or hospitals.

Across the province, there were 154 new cases reported on Monday, a slight increase over Saturday and Sunday's numbers, when 138 and 121 were reported, respectively.

As a whole, Ontario reported no new COVID-19-related deaths on Monday for the first time since late March. That's a noticeable drop compared to the virus's peak, when dozens of new deaths were reported daily.

There are now a total of 35,948 cases of the virus in Ontario, including 31,426 recoveries and 2,689 deaths.