OPP Marine Unit continues search on Lake Huron following reports of abandoned kayak
The Huron County Ontario Provincial Police are continuing the search for an owner of a kayak that was spotted adrift in Lake Huron last week.
The abandoned kayak was reported to police on July 3 and later located by the Canadian Coast Guard, unoccupied.
Police are reportedly investigating the whereabouts of the last individual seen in the kayak.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau to attend NATO leaders' summit as Russia escalates aggression toward Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be gathering with NATO leaders today to mark the 75th anniversary of the defensive alliance as Russia escalates its aggression towards Ukraine.
How much more likely was Eastern Canada's heat wave because of climate change?
Federal officials are set to say how much more likely Eastern Canada's heat wave was because of human-caused climate change.
Kyiv mourns as rescuers make last-ditch efforts at children's hospital hit by Russian missile
Rescue operations stretched into a second day at a major Kyiv children's hospital struck by a Russian missile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday, adding that 38 people were killed and almost 200 injured in an intense daytime barrage that smashed into cities across the country.
'Nobody said anything': Former student recalls sexual advances by Frank Stronach
A former student and scholarship recipient at the company once helmed by Frank Stronach is speaking out about an “unwelcome but not illegal” sexual interaction involving the billionaire in the 1980s, when he was in his 50s and she was 19 years old.
Canadians less optimistic about finances amid worries about inflation, income: survey
Canadians are feeling less optimistic about their finances, with respondents worried about inflation, income levels and a potential recession at the midpoint of the year.
Ex-Quebec junior hockey players jailed for sexual assault of teen at hotel in 2021
Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration.
CFIA recalls brands of almond, cashew, coconut and oat milk due to Listeria concerns
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous Silk and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages are being recalled due to Listeria concerns.
Five things to know as Canada meets Argentina in Copa America semifinal
After a dramatic win over Venezuela in the Copa America quarterfinal, the Canadian men’s soccer team takes on Argentina in a David versus Goliath semifinal on Tuesday night.
Bodies of 3 mountaineers recovered near Squamish, B.C.
The bodies of three mountaineers who died on a difficult climb near Squamish, B.C., earlier this year have been recovered, authorities said Monday.
London
-
Industrial fire breaks out at local cannabis growing facility
An industrial fire east of the city saw Evelyn at Heritage Road shut down to combat the blaze. The fire at JC Green Cannabis on Evelyn Drive, and broke out earlier this evening.
-
Remnants of 'Beryl' expected in London area
A heavy rainfall warning is in effect for all of southwestern Ontario on Wednesday and Thursday – that’s due to remnants of hurricane Beryl, which could bring between 20 and 40 mm of rainfall per hour at times.
-
Fatal motorcycle collision in Adelaide-Metcalfe sees driver charged
Police say a fatal two vehicle collision in Adelaide-Metcalfe in mid-June has led to charges for a driver.
Windsor
-
Up to 50mm of rain possible for Windsor-Essex. Here’s when:
Environment Canada says there is potential for heavy rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl on Wednesday and Thursday.
-
‘The future is very bright’: Optimism abounds that Windsor's jobless rate will soon improve
Windsor's unemployment rate went up last month and remains the highest in the country, according to Statistics Canada. But, officials with Workforce WindsorEssex believe the region is heading in the right direction, suggesting the latest figures don't reflect the whole picture.
-
Pay to park and to power: Windsor converting parking spaces into EV charging locations
Windsor is converting parking spaces into electric vehicle charging locations.
Barrie
-
Public health warning after possible blue-green algae spotted in Innisfil
Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has issued a warning about the water in parts of Lake Simcoe.
-
BWG mayor wants more seats at the county's table
Once again, Bradford West Gwillimbury's Mayor James Leduce headed to Ontario's Legislature.
-
Two drivers nabbed at R.I.D.E checkpoints
Bracebridge OPP netted two impaired drivers during R.I.D.E. checks on Canada Day weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
New map shows 2,300 Ontario locations where you can still buy alcohol during LCBO strike
The Ontario government says it is helping Ontario residents navigate the ongoing LCBO strike by launching a new, interactive map of retail booze outlets across the province as LCBO locations remain closed.
-
Sudbury, Ont., city councillor faces Election Act charges
A Sudbury committee has decided that Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc should face legal action over “apparent contraventions of the campaign finance rules” that took place during Leduc’s re-election campaign in 2022.
-
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Speed limit to increase on Hwy. 416, sections of Hwy. 401 to 110 km/h on Friday
The speed limit will increase along Highway 416 south of Ottawa and on sections of Highway 401 in eastern Ontario on Friday.
-
Ottawa committee to consider extensive restorations for historic Lansdowne pavilion
The Aberdeen Pavilion, once known as the "Cattle Castle," at Lansdowne requires rehabilitation work due to the poor condition of the roof.
-
Unhoused encampment sets up next to pro-Palestinian protest camp on uOttawa campus
As a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Ottawa moves into its ninth week, an increasing number of tents being used by people experiencing homelessness have started to spring up nearby.
Toronto
-
Baby seriously injured after being struck by driver in south Etobicoke
A baby has serious injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in south Etobicoke on Monday night, say paramedics.
-
-
Small pocket still without power after outage impacts more than 15,000 customers in Scarborough
A small pocket in Scarborough's L'Amoreaux area remains without power after a Toronto Hydro outage impacted more than 1,500 customers late Monday afternoon.
Montreal
-
-
2 arrested after collision takes down Hydro-Quebec pylon, cuts power to thousands on South Shore
Two people have been arrested after a collision on Montreal's South Shore caused an electrical pylon to collapse, cutting power to 88,000 Hydro-Quebec customers.
-
Shooting in Montreal North leaves 1 injured
A 35-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting in the borough of Montreal North.
Atlantic
-
Heat warnings continue for most of the Maritimes for second day in a row
Heat warnings continue to blanket most of the Maritimes for the second day in a row.
-
-
27-year-old man dead after ATV crash in Cape Breton
A 27-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash in Cape Breton on Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
'People are trickling back': Hundreds of workers return to downtown Winnipeg offices
CTV News contacted four of downtown Winnipeg’s notable employers to get a sense of how many workers have returned to their respective offices as of June 2023 and how those numbers compared to how many each employed downtown in 2019.
-
Judge in murder trial weighs motivations of admitted Winnipeg serial killer
A judge is expected to decide this week whether a man who admitted to killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg did so because he was in the throes of a psychotic episode or was driven by a rare form of perverse sexual interest.
-
Calgary
-
Calgarians seek to keep cool as hot, hot week settles in
A heat wave has gripped southern Alberta, with temperatures expected to climb throughout the week.
-
'I was scared': Testimony begins in trial for Calgary bar manager accused of sexual assault
A young woman testified Monday in the trial against her former boss, who is accused of sexually assaulting her in December 2022.
-
Edmonton
-
Edmonton breaks heat record for July 8
The City of Edmonton has set a new daily record high temperature. Edmonton hit a high temperature of 32.6 C, beating the previous July 8 record high of 32.2 C.
-
Wildfire evacuation alert issued as temperatures soar in Alberta
Little Red River Cree Nation issued a wildfire alert on Monday afternoon for residents of the Garden River area.
-
Leduc city council overturns decision to establish emergency winter shelter
Leduc's city council has rescinded its decision two weeks ago to approve a winter emergency shelter.
Vancouver
-
Surrey food bank collects 384.5 tonnes of donations in a single day
To celebrate its fourth anniversary in Surrey, the Guru Nanak Food Bank set itself a lofty goal: collect so many food donations, it would break a record.
-
Vancouver park board could see budget cut, projects put on hold
The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation could see its budget slashed by $16 million.
-
Heat wave triggers air quality advisory in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley
An air quality advisory is in effect for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser valley, as a heat wave blanketing the region produces elevated levels of smog.