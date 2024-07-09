KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • OPP Marine Unit continues search on Lake Huron following reports of abandoned kayak

    Huron OPP Marine Unit seen on Lake Huron on July 8, 2024. (@OPP_WR/Twitter) Huron OPP Marine Unit seen on Lake Huron on July 8, 2024. (@OPP_WR/Twitter)
    Share

    The Huron County Ontario Provincial Police are continuing the search for an owner of a kayak that was spotted adrift in Lake Huron last week.

    The abandoned kayak was reported to police on July 3 and later located by the Canadian Coast Guard, unoccupied.

    Police are reportedly investigating the whereabouts of the last individual seen in the kayak.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

