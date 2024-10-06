Young driver charged with impaired driving after crashing into traffic light, fleeing police

Guelph Police have charged an 18-year-old man with impaired driving and failure to stop after an overnight collision.

Emergency services were called to the area of Stone Road West and Chancellors Way around 1:20 a.m. Sunday for a report of a single motor vehicle collision.

According to police, the vehicle was travelling westbound along Stone Road West when it crashed into a traffic light, severing it. The driver reportedly fled on foot and was arrested a short time later by officers behind a plaza on Harvard Road.

Police say the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Officers administered a breathalyzer test and it was determined the driver had a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit.

An 18-year-old is facing impaired driving and failure to stop charges.

The road was closed for several hours for the cleanup process.