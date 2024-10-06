Young driver charged with impaired driving after crashing into traffic light, fleeing police
Guelph Police have charged an 18-year-old man with impaired driving and failure to stop after an overnight collision.
Emergency services were called to the area of Stone Road West and Chancellors Way around 1:20 a.m. Sunday for a report of a single motor vehicle collision.
According to police, the vehicle was travelling westbound along Stone Road West when it crashed into a traffic light, severing it. The driver reportedly fled on foot and was arrested a short time later by officers behind a plaza on Harvard Road.
Police say the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.
Officers administered a breathalyzer test and it was determined the driver had a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit.
An 18-year-old is facing impaired driving and failure to stop charges.
The road was closed for several hours for the cleanup process.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New Far North hospital moves closer to being built after $1.8B design, build contract awarded
Weeneebayko Area Health Authority and the Government of Ontario have awarded a $1.8 billion fixed-price contract to design, build and finance a new Far North hospital.
'I think Israel is interested in a ceasefire': U.S. ambassador to Canada
In an interview with CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos, airing Sunday, Cohen said that despite the failed attempt at a pause, he still believes a ceasefire is possible.
Oh my gourd: B.C.'s giant pumpkin weigh-off declares winner
A gargantuan gourd – affectionately named ‘Orangina’ by the urban gardeners who grew it in the front yard of their Vancouver home – earned the massive honour of being named B.C.’s heaviest giant pumpkin Saturday.
Monument unveiled for eight Nova Scotia brothers who fought in World War 2
The eight sons of Richard and Sarah Harvie from Gormanville, N.S., are believed to be the most siblings from one family, from either North America or the British Commonwealth, to serve in World War II.
Man dead after watercraft collision on St. Lawrence River
Ontario Provincial Police say a man has died after striking obstacles on the St. Lawrence River while driving a personal watercraft.
'Joker 2' stumbles at box office amid poor reviews from audiences and critics
'Joker: Folie a Deux' is the No. 1 movie at the box office, but it might not be destined for a happy ending.
Frequent drinking of fizzy beverages and fruit juice linked to an increased risk of stroke: research
New data raises questions about the drinks people consume and the potential risks associated with them, according to researchers at Galway University in Ireland, in partnership with Hamilton’s McMaster University.
The cooking method you need to learn to get excited about vegetables this fall, expert says
'Eat more vegetables,' doctors and dietitians say over and over. But for many people, it’s hard to do, because they aren’t excited about veggies or just don’t like them.
Severe winds wreak havoc on southern Manitoba
Some Manitobans are cleaning up Sunday morning, after intense winds barreled through southern parts of the province Saturday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.