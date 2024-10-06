Waterloo man arrested after WRPS located stolen vehicle

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Waterloo man after officers located a stolen vehicle in Kitchener.

Police say at around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, members of Central Neighborhood Policing found a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Greenbrook Drive and Westmount Road. The vehicle was reported stolen earlier by the Ontario Provincial Police.

“The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of locating it. Shortly after, officers from North Neighbourhood Policing and K9 located the male suspect and placed him under arrest,” police said in a media release.

A 33-year-old man was charged with numerous criminal offences including possession of stolen property over $5,000 and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.