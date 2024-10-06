Kitchener stabbing prompts police investigation

KITCHENER
    Waterloo Regional Police is investigating an early morning stabbing incident in Kitchener.

    According to police, officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Victoria Street North and St. Ledger Street around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

    They said a male was located and taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call police at 519 570 9777, ext. 6370.

