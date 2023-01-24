OPP issue plea to help locate man wanted for kidnapping while using a firearm

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment Crime Unit investigators are asking the public for assistance in locating a person wanted on outstanding warrants.

According to OPP, there are currently arrest warrants for 53-year-old Ronald James Clause from Haldimand County.

Officials are warning Clause is “known to carry weapons and can be violent” and said if he is seen to call police immediately and to not approach or interact with him.

He is known to frequent Hagersville and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, officials said.

Clause is wanted for kidnapping while using a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous person, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order.

According to OPP, Clause is described as an Indigenous man, about 5’8” and 230 pounds with a muscular build, blue eyes and brown hair.

Police request anyone with information on the whereabouts of this individual to please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.