KITCHENER -- A fire on a farm property in North Perth has been deemed suspicious and is under investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Perth Line 88 near Palmerston just before 4 a.m.

The fire was reportedly at a residence and barn on the vacant property.

No one was injured from the incident.

Roads in the area were closed for part of the morning, but have since reopened.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been consulted regarding the incident. The major crimes unit for Perth County is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police.