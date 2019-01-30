Featured
OPP close all roads in Northern, South Bruce Peninsula over visibility
The OPP has closed all roads in Northern and South Bruce Peninsula (@OPP_COMM_WR / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 5:44PM EST
Police are advising the public to stay at home in two communities on the Bruce Peninsula.
The OPP have closed all roads in both Northern Bruce Peninsula and South Bruce Peninsula.
The closures were caused by strong winds and poor visibility.
Plows have reportedly pulled off of the roads until conditions improve.
#BrucePennOPP OPP want to advise the public that ALL ROADS in Northern Bruce Peninsula and South Bruce Peninsula are CLOSED. Plows have pulled off the road until weather conditions improve. STAY OFF THE ROADS, STAY SAFE. ^ab— OPP West (@OPP_WR) January 30, 2019