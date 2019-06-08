

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Liberals have decided not to use a new system for how they pick their next leader.

Members debated a proposal at their convention today to use a one-member, one-vote system.

The measure needed two-thirds support to pass, but only garnered 57 per cent support, so the party will stick with a delegated convention on March 7, 2020.

Delegated conventions are big, dramatic affairs, but they have also fallen out of favour with most other political parties, including the federal Liberals.

Party officials and leadership contenders say they are encouraged that one year after their historic election defeat, about 1,000 people came to their convention.

Former cabinet ministers Steven Del Duca and Michael Coteau have said they're running, as has one-time candidate Alvin Tedjo, and former cabinet minister Mitzie Hunter has said she is seriously considering a bid.