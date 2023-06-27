Ontario government to provide free training for future truck drivers

Doug ford appeared in Ayr on Tuesday to announce a $1.3 million investment in the trucking industry, hoping to help underrepresented job seekers.

The investment aims to prepare 54 women, newcomers and others from underrepresented groups for in-demand careers in the trucking industry.

The project, led by the Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada, plans to provide participants with up to 200 hours of training required to obtain AZ (tractor trailer) and DZ (straight truck) licences.

"The trucking sector in Ontario continues to experience significant skills and labour shortages. As a multifaceted and diverse industry, there are many opportunities in trucking for Canadian women, who will be an instrumental resource in helping us solve our labour shortage,” said Stephen Laskowski, president of the Ontario Trucking Association.

“This program is an essential component of the types of investments required to build a strong workforce that can support our economy into the future."

The Ontario government reports that only two per cent of Ontario truck drivers are women.

In order to facilitate the training, participants of the program are eligible to receive up to $1,000 for transportation and childcare support, as well as $300 for equipment and a $400 weekly allowance.

In-person training is set to start on July 1 and will be available in Kitchener-Waterloo, the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, and London.