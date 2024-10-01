Ontario farmers raise concerns of dwindling farmland at rural expo
Several Ontario farmers are raising concerns about dwindling farmland across the province as politicians of all stripes gather at an annual rural and agricultural expo.
Ontario politicians have descended upon Lindsay, Ont., as part of their annual pilgrimage to the International Plowing Match.
Several farmers from the Waterloo region say they are concerned with a massive land assembly of prime farmland in the area that is cloaked in non-disclosure agreements.
The Region of Waterloo has said it is trying to assemble a supersite in an effort to lure a massive manufacturing plant.
The province is funding the land assembly, but Premier Doug Ford says he wants the region to treat farmers fairly.
Farmers say they are in the dark and under threat of expropriation by the region.
Alfred Lowrick, who lives next to the target site, said the entire process has shown a lack of respect to farmers and the loss of farmland.
"We don't understand why all of a sudden it came out of the blue," said Lowrick, a spokesperson for the grassroots group, Fight for Farmland.
"We want these 770 acres back, this isn't appropriate."
Lowrick's mother-in-law lives inside the area the region is targeting and is being pressured to sell, he said.
About two dozen farmers from Wilmot, Ont., within the Waterloo region came down to the event and silently held up protest signs when Ford spoke at the opening ceremonies.
Kevin Ferguson came down to the event from his farm south of Ottawa. He believes Ford's Progressive Conservative government are doing a good job, generally.
"There's a lot of common sense moves that we like," he said.
But Ferguson believes the government has one big problem.
"The biggest concern coming from a farm background is losing good farmland to build when they could have other choices," he said. "It needs to stop."
Catherine Fife, a New Democrat who represents the riding of Waterloo, said the province can show they care about farmers by not funding the land assembly in her region.
"There has been not one public meeting, not one fiscal report to the general public, and now there's just a finger pointing exercise between the regional government and the PC government, whereby they're blaming each other," Fife said.
"But at the end of the day, it is Doug Ford who is funding it, and so he is driving this whole process."
She said the secrecy behind the project is "flat-out undemocratic."
Political party leaders are set to hop on tractors later in the day in a challenge to see who can plow the straightest furrow.
Ford received a cool reception at the event last year after the explosion of the Greenbelt land-opening scandal, a move farmers opposed because it would have meant developing prime agricultural land.
Ford ultimately reversed his decision and returned parcels of land to the Greenbelt, but the RCMP are conducting an investigation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
live Watch live as JD Vance and Tim Walz face off at vice-presidential debate
Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz are going face to face tonight for the first and only planned vice-presidential debate of this U.S. election cycle. Watch the debate live on CTVNews.ca along with real-time commentary and analysis from journalists and experts.
Number of Iranian targets 'on the table' following attacks on Israel, ambassador says
Israel's ambassador to Canada says the international community needs to send a 'concise, concentrated, focused message to the Iranian regime,' following attacks on Israel Tuesday.
Netanyahu says Iran 'made a big mistake,' vows retaliation following attack on Israel
Iran launched at least 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday, the latest in a series of escalating attacks in a yearslong conflict between Israel and Iran and its Arab allies that threatens to push the Middle East closer toward a regionwide war.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith comes under fire for comments about chemtrails
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office says her recent comment about chemtrails doesn't mean she believes the United States government is spraying them in the province.
'It's ridiculous': Kelowna father furious after violent attack on his 13-year-old daughter
A father in Kelowna is furious after his 13-year-old daughter was brutally beaten on Gyro Beach. He is calling for criminal charges in the devastating attack, which was caught on video by multiple bystanders.
Lack of ambition in Canada creating '600-pound beaver in the room': Shopify president
The president of e-commerce giant Shopify Inc. wants Canada to address a problem he calls "the 600-pound beaver in the room."
Trudeau government survives another Conservative-led non-confidence vote
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government survived another Conservative-led non-confidence vote on Tuesday, the second in less than a week. This, the same day the Bloc Quebecois had an opportunity to table a non-confidence motion of its own, opting instead to push the Liberals to support one of its key demands.
13-year-old girl charged in deadly stabbing of 7-year-old sister after argument
A 13-year-old girl has been charged with allegedly murdering her s-year-old sister in Taylor over the weekend.
Man 'precariously hanging in some shrubs' rescued off side of B.C. mountain
A small bush on a ledge appears to have "miraculously" saved the life of a climber who fell down the steep slope of a mountain, according to B.C. search and rescue crews.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.