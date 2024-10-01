KITCHENER
    • Demolition begins at former CTV Kitchener station

    CTV Kitchener's longtime home at 864 King Street West on Oct. 1, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News) CTV Kitchener's longtime home at 864 King Street West on Oct. 1, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)
    CTV Kitchener’s former home will soon be nothing more than a memory.

    Demolition has begun at 864 King Street West, across the street from Grand River Hospital.

    A bulldozer was seen outside our longtime home on Tuesday morning.

    According to Vive Development, demolition has already begun inside the building.

    Photos taken Tuesday show the ceiling panels removed, wires hanging down and debris along the main hallway.

    CTV Kitchener's longtime home at 864 King Street West on Oct. 1, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)

    Vive Development said the plan is to tear down the building sometime next week.

    The site has sat empty since CTV Kitchener moved to its new King Street East location in late 2023.

    Vive Development is hoping to build a new 44-storey tower in its place, with 455 rental apartments.

    The new tower is projected to have 455 apartment units.

    Kitchener council is still reviewing that proposal.

    They’re expected to vote on the controversial development at the end of October.

    If approved, the developer wants to start construction by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

