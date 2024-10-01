Kitchener council rejects builder’s request for early morning noise exemption

Councillors for the City of Kitchener have denied a developer’s request for an early morning noise exemption.

VanMar Constructors Inc. wanted to start work at the Station Park condo development, at 641 King Street West, one hour earlier than currently permitted. They had hoped to begin at 6 a.m. for a seven-month period between October 2024 and April 2025.

In written material, provided to council, the company’s design and approval associate said the earlier start would advance the project’s timeline, allow workers to avoid peak traffic hours and offer more flexibility for scheduling.

They also said that by starting earlier in the day, the building could be occupied “up to two months earlier.”

Council deferred making a decision last month because they wanted to consult area residents.

At Monday night’s meeting, some councillors raised concerns that further consultation would be a waste of both time and money. They said they had already heard directly from neighbours unhappy with the developer’s request.

The city has approved past exemptions for specific reasons, including concrete pours.

Mayor Berry Vrbanovic stated that approving VanMar Constructors Inc.’s noise exemption, however, would have set a dangerous precedent.

- With reporting by Krista Simpson