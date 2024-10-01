An advocacy group is extending a community drug alert after three more suspected drug-related deaths in Waterloo Region.

The Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy issued the warning last week after three deaths were reported between Sept. 17 and Sept. 23.

In an updated news release, the group said there were three more deaths between Sept. 29 and Sept. 30 that may be related to drug use.

The release goes on to say the Kitchener Consumption and Treatment Service site’s drug checking program found high-potency fentanyl, oxazepam, dexmedetomidine and paraflurofentanyl in samples submitted last week.

The drugs were blue, yellow or neon green in colour.

WRIDS warns Naloxone does not reverse the effects of non-opioid substances such as oxazepam and dexmedeomidine, but they said Naloxone should still be administered for suspected overdoses.

They also warn an oxazepam overdose may not happen immediately after a substance is consumed because the drug has a slow onset and is sometimes known as a slow ‘creeper.’