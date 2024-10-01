More than 500 charges issued in Waterloo Region campaign targeting students

Waterloo Regional Police have laid over 500 charges during a month-long campaign targeting university and college students.

Project Safe Semester began on Aug. 29 and wrapped up last weekend, coinciding with Homecoming celebrations in Waterloo.

Police said 101 charges were issued during Homecoming festivities, mostly for alcohol and driving infractions.

Wilfrid Laurier University’s Special Constables added another 22 charges to the tally.

Waterloo Regional Police said the total number of charges decreased from 138 laid during Homecoming-related events in 2023.

Throughout the month-long initiative, 267 charges were laid under the Highway Traffic Act, 124 criminal charges were issued, and there were 95 Liquor Licence and Control Act charges.

In total, 543 charges were laid.

Charges breakdown

Liquor Licence and Control Act – 95

Highway Traffic Act – 267

Trespass to Property Act – 9

By-Law – 2

Criminal Code – 124

Controlled Drug and Substances Act – 11

Other - 9