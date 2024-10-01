KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • More than 500 charges issued in Waterloo Region campaign targeting students

    Police patrol homecoming parties at Wilfrid Laurier University. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police) Police patrol homecoming parties at Wilfrid Laurier University. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police)
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police have laid over 500 charges during a month-long campaign targeting university and college students.

    Project Safe Semester began on Aug. 29 and wrapped up last weekend, coinciding with Homecoming celebrations in Waterloo.

    Police said 101 charges were issued during Homecoming festivities, mostly for alcohol and driving infractions.

    Wilfrid Laurier University’s Special Constables added another 22 charges to the tally.

    Waterloo Regional Police said the total number of charges decreased from 138 laid during Homecoming-related events in 2023.

    Throughout the month-long initiative, 267 charges were laid under the Highway Traffic Act, 124 criminal charges were issued, and there were 95 Liquor Licence and Control Act charges.

    In total, 543 charges were laid.

    Charges breakdown

    Liquor Licence and Control Act – 95

    Highway Traffic Act – 267

    Trespass to Property Act – 9

    By-Law – 2

    Criminal Code – 124

    Controlled Drug and Substances Act – 11

    Other - 9

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau government survives another Conservative-led non-confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government survived another Conservative-led non-confidence vote on Tuesday, the second in less than a week. This, the same day the Bloc Quebecois had an opportunity to table a non-confidence motion of its own, opting instead to push the Liberals to support one of its key demands.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News