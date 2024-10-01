Charges upgraded after fatal hit-and-run in Guelph
A Guelph man’s charges have been upgraded after a cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run.
Guelph Police were called to Victoria Road North in front of St. James Catholic High School around 1 p.m. on Sept. 5. They said a woman, identified by friends and family as Susan Bard, was riding southbound when she was hit by the driver of a Ford sedan. Police said the driver took off without checking on the cyclist.
Bard was taken to a Hamilton trauma centre. Days later police announced her death.
An undated photo of Susan Bard. (Submitted/Bard's family)The vehicle involved in the collision was found parked at a home west of downtown about one hour after the crash. Police arrested a man at an address in the city’s east end around 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 5.
A 35-year-old Guelph man was initially charged with failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm. The charge has now been upgraded to failure to remain at a collision causing death. He has also been charged with operating an unsafe vehicle.
Meanwhile, Bard’s friends and family held a Ghost Ride in her honour over the weekend. She was remembered as an advocate for safer roads and a woman with a generous spirit. A Ghost Bike has been installed near the site of the accident in her memory.
- With reporting by Ashley Bacon.
