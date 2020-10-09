KITCHENER -- One of Ontario's top doctors mentioned Waterloo Region on Thursday as an area of concern for rising cases of COVID-19, but so far no new local restrictions have been announced.

Dr. Dirk Huyer included Waterloo Region as an area where COVID-19 cases are beyond where the province would like to see them on Thursday, and Ontario's top doctor, Dr. David Williams, hinted that new restrictions could be coming.

On Friday, the province announced a slew of new restrictions mainly focused at three hot-spot areas in Ontario: Toronto, Ottawa and Peel. Waterloo Region was not included in the modified reversion to Stage 2.

Some of those restrictions included the closure of indoor dining at restaurants, gyms, cinemas and casinos. The full list is available on CTVNewsToronto.ca.

NEW RECOMMENDATIONS DO IMPACT THE REGION

Still, the province is now urging people across the province--including here in Waterloo Region--to stay home except for essential purposes.

"Limit trips outside of home, except for essential purposes only such as work where it is not possible to work from home, school, grocery shopping, medical appointments, and outdoor healthy physical activity," the government said Friday. "In addition, travel to other regions in the province, especially from higher transmission to lower transmission areas, should only be for essential purposes."

Waterloo Region residents had mixed opinions about the possibility of new restrictions in the region, with some for a lockdown if necessary and others who thought the current measures in place were sufficient.

Huether Hotel Manager Kelly Adlys said he's happy that Waterloo Region won't be included in the new restrictions.

"We have about 50 per cent of our capacity is indoor dining, it's a very big place," he said. "If they went back to takeout, it's a horrible thing."

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said she's always assessing the situation.

"That's something we're trying not to enact if we don't have to," Dr. Wang said.

She said the best way to avoid going back into lockdown is to follow current physical distancing guidelines.

"I am really concerned about what has happened in Ontario and I think what we're seeing in places like Toronto, Ottawa, Peel really are a warning to all of us," Dr. Wang said. "If we're not careful, we can head down that road as well."

It's a road local restaurants don't want to go down.

"It would mean a great reduction in our business and a reduction earning for our staff," said Megan Stover with Charcoal Group.

"It would be like 70 per cent of the business would be lost," Adlys said. "You want to go forward."

Adlys said he's trying to stay positive and keep his doors open during these uncertain times.

Local public health officials said it's more difficult to control the escalation of cases now, adding that everyone needs to take necessary precautions like limiting the number of close contacts to people in their immediate household.

Waterloo Region eclipsed 1,800 cases of COVID-19 earlier this week, a number that has risen by more than 25 per cent since the start of September.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Natalie van Rooy and Stephanie Villella, and with files from CTV News Toronto.