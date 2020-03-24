KITCHENER -- Lesson plans are now available online to help students stay on top of their studies while Ontario schools are closed.

An extended March Break was announced for schools across the province to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Premier Doug Ford recently announced that the early April return date is an unrealistic deadline.

“With any long period of time with students out of school there is going to be a transition once we do get back in the classroom,” said Brittiany Fraser, a teacher and a mother. “I’m interested to see what the province offers across the board and kind of explore that as a parent.”

Desire2Learn is an online program that allows teachers and school boards to put courses online.

Founder John Baker says that’s beneficial so students of all ages won’t lose a school year.

“The feedback so far has been excitement about an opportunity to learn online and to get to know the teachers in a different setting,” said Baker. “There’s also fear and uncertainty in terms of what’s coming next with COVID-19.”

He adds that the number of people using their technology has more than doubled since the pandemic.

Education advocacy group People for Education says parents can’t be expected to replace teachers.

“(It depends on) how much time you have to give your kids,” said Annie Kidder, the group’s director. “Sitting with them, helping them learn, whether or not you speak English, whether or not you actually understand the learning that’s there.”

Fraser also echoes the statement for parents, and that learning opportunities can be found in and out of the classroom.

“None of this is mandated,” she said. “All of this is optional for parents.

“What I would suggest to parents is just do what you can.”