One woman dies in Wilmot Township collision

A woman has died and two men were taken to hospital after a collision in Wilmot Township.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to Bleams Road and Nafziger Road around 9:20 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the driver of a Ford SUV collided with a Hyundai SUV at the intersection, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

A passenger in the Hyundai, a 61-year-old woman from Zurich, died at the crash site.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 60-year-old Zurich man, and the driver of the Ford, a 55-year-old Exeter man, were taken to hospital.

The Exeter man was significantly injured.

The intersection was closed for several hours during the investigation, but has since reopened.

Charges are expected.