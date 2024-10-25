One woman dies in Wilmot Township collision

KITCHENER
    A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
    A woman has died and two men were taken to hospital after a collision in Wilmot Township.

    Waterloo Regional Police were called to Bleams Road and Nafziger Road around 9:20 p.m. Thursday.

    Police said the driver of a Ford SUV collided with a Hyundai SUV at the intersection, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

    A passenger in the Hyundai, a 61-year-old woman from Zurich, died at the crash site.

    The driver of the Hyundai, a 60-year-old Zurich man, and the driver of the Ford, a 55-year-old Exeter man, were taken to hospital.

    The Exeter man was significantly injured.

    The intersection was closed for several hours during the investigation, but has since reopened.

    Charges are expected.

