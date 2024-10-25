One woman dies in Wilmot Township collision
A woman has died and two men were taken to hospital after a collision in Wilmot Township.
Waterloo Regional Police were called to Bleams Road and Nafziger Road around 9:20 p.m. Thursday.
Police said the driver of a Ford SUV collided with a Hyundai SUV at the intersection, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.
A passenger in the Hyundai, a 61-year-old woman from Zurich, died at the crash site.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 60-year-old Zurich man, and the driver of the Ford, a 55-year-old Exeter man, were taken to hospital.
The Exeter man was significantly injured.
The intersection was closed for several hours during the investigation, but has since reopened.
Charges are expected.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario plans to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026
Ontario says it will not allow international students in medical schools beginning in the fall of 2026.
High-ranking Ont. police officer allegedly sped through a school zone, says report, but details are still murky
An Ontario police force has been accused of letting a deputy chief off the hook for speeding tickets. The results of an investigation into the allegations have not been provided, despite repeated requests for details.
BREAKING Ottawa police deem death of a woman in south end park a femicide
A Montreal man is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of a woman at a park in Ottawa’s south end on Thursday.
Here's why a mortgage broker thinks a 30-year amortization is a 'trap'
The federal government allowed 30-year mortgage amortizations for first-time homebuyers purchasing new builds in August, and the new rules are set to expand in December to everyone looking to buy a newly-constructed home.
Mother of 6 dies in deportation centre after Canadian government refuses to repatriate her from Syria
A Quebec mother of six, once detained in northeast Syria, has died while waiting for repatriation. The Canadian woman was known only by her initials F.J.
50 tonnes of hardened grease removed from sewers in Richmond, B.C.
Crews removed approximately 50 tonnes of 'fatbergs' from the sewer system in Richmond, B.C., earlier this month, according to Metro Vancouver.
How to prepare your online accounts for when you die
Most people have accumulated a pile of data -- selfies, emails, videos and more -- on their social media and digital accounts over their lifetimes. What happens to it when we die?
E. coli infections tied to McDonald's burgers rise to 75, U.S. FDA says
The number of people infected by the E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers increased to 75 from 49, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday.
Judge upholds dismissal of involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in on-set shooting
A New Mexico judge has upheld her decision to dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.