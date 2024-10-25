KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener man charged in child pornography investigation

    (Source: Paolo Cordoni/Stock/Getty Images Plus) (Source: Paolo Cordoni/Stock/Getty Images Plus)
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police have charged a Kitchener man as part of an ongoing child pornography investigation.

    Officers arrested the 42-year-old man on Friday and charged him with making child pornography available and possession of child pornography.

    He had been held for a bail hearing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News