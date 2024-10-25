Police investigating stabbing in Kitchener
People in the Weber Street East and Madison Avenue North area of Kitchener may need to find an alternate route this morning as police investigate a stabbing.
Waterloo Regional Police said one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
They believe it was a targeted incident.
Multiple police vehicles, including a forensic identification van, could be seen in the area around 10:30 a.m.
Police are asking people to avoid the area throughout the morning as the investigation continues.
