Police investigating stabbing in Kitchener

People in the Weber Street East and Madison Avenue North area of Kitchener may need to find an alternate route this morning as police investigate a stabbing.

Waterloo Regional Police said one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

They believe it was a targeted incident.

Multiple police vehicles, including a forensic identification van, could be seen in the area around 10:30 a.m.

Police are asking people to avoid the area throughout the morning as the investigation continues.