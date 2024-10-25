KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating stabbing in Kitchener

    Multiple Waterloo Regional Police Service vehicles are seen on Weber Street East in Kitchener as part of a stabbing investigation on Oct. 25, 2024. (Sidra Jafri/CTV News) Multiple Waterloo Regional Police Service vehicles are seen on Weber Street East in Kitchener as part of a stabbing investigation on Oct. 25, 2024. (Sidra Jafri/CTV News)
    People in the Weber Street East and Madison Avenue North area of Kitchener may need to find an alternate route this morning as police investigate a stabbing.

    Waterloo Regional Police said one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    They believe it was a targeted incident.

    Multiple police vehicles, including a forensic identification van, could be seen in the area around 10:30 a.m.

    Police are asking people to avoid the area throughout the morning as the investigation continues.

