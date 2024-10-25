Guelph Police investigating after man says stranger tried to poke him with a needle

The Guelph Police Service is looking for a suspect after a man told officers a stranger tried to poke him and his girlfriend with a needle.

The man called 911 just before 5 p.m. Thursday. He told the operator he had been at the downtown transit terminal when a woman began yelling at him and his girlfriend and tried to poke them with the needle.

The couple was not hurt.

The suspect is described as a short white woman in her mid-30s with a small build. She was wearing a pink sweater around her shoulders, a white sweater around her waist, grey trackpants and a beanie-style hat.