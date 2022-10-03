One person stabbed on U of G Arboretum trail during 'unprovoked' attack: police

A trail near the University of Guelph. (Dave Petitt/CTV Kitchener) (Oct. 4, 2022) A trail near the University of Guelph. (Dave Petitt/CTV Kitchener) (Oct. 4, 2022)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city

The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday, evidence of a hasty retreat that marked a new military defeat for Moscow as it struggles to hang on to areas it illegally annexed last week.

Why are apartment rental rates going up in Canada?

If you live in an apartment, then you've more than likely felt the effects of the dramatically increased rental rates in Canada. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the key factors contributing to the increased rental prices in Canada, along with some of the things that Canadians are doing to cope with the current market.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver