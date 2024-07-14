KITCHENER
    • One person injured in Waterloo shooting

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a shooting in uptown Waterloo.

    Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the King Street North and Princess Street West area on Sunday around 2:25 a.m.

    They were told there had been a disturbance in the area before the shots were heard.

    One person with non-life-threatening injuries was found.

    Police said there are no concerns for public safety, but residents may notice an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

