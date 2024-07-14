One person injured in Waterloo shooting
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a shooting in uptown Waterloo.
Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the King Street North and Princess Street West area on Sunday around 2:25 a.m.
They were told there had been a disturbance in the area before the shots were heard.
One person with non-life-threatening injuries was found.
Police said there are no concerns for public safety, but residents may notice an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.
