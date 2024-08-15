Kitchener archer reflects on his Olympic journey

Archer Eric Peters is back home in Kitchener after showcasing his skills at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

He spoke about the experience to CTV News on Thursday at his training facility in Cambridge.

Peters is satisfied with his ninth place finish in the archery event.

“I’m really proud of my first couple of matches,” he said. “You know, the third one was always a struggle. It’s always going to be once you get into the top 16, any one of us could have won from that point. So, you know, I can walk away and be really proud of the result.”

Peters’ coach was also impressed with his performance.

“Even how he got to the round of 16 in such a spectacular fashion, shooting seven tens in a row, and then that seven-ten being a better ten than his opponent in a shoot off,” Joe Leszner said. “I mean, not many people get to have a moment like that at the Olympics and it was awesome to be a part of it with him.”

Peters said finally arriving at the Games after years of preparation was a moment he’ll never forget.

“It was incredibly exciting. You know, obviously you’re competing so you’re anxious and you’re a little bit nervous but it was also just such a relief to be there finally and to experience it all.”

Shooting with the best athletes in the world was one thing, he said, but being at the Olympic venues in France was an experience all on its own.

“Just absolutely gorgeous, absolutely stunning. It’s hard to sort of wrap your head around just being there and being in that environment,” he explained.

Peters is now focused on the future. He’s going to take some time to plan his wedding to his fiancé next year. As for competing in the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, Peters said he isn’t ready to make that decision just yet.

His coaching team are ready for whatever his next move will be.

“Eric is incredibly talented,” said Leszner. “He’s still fairly young. And for sure, if he wants to give it his all and go for it, he defiantly is capable and I’m for sure going to be there as long as he’s willing to have me a part of his journey.”