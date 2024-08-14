KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Cyclist involved in Kitchener crash airlifted to hospital

    WRPS at the scene of a collision involving a cyclist and vehicle at Bingemans Centre Drive and Shirley Drive in Kitchener. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News) WRPS at the scene of a collision involving a cyclist and vehicle at Bingemans Centre Drive and Shirley Drive in Kitchener. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)
    A cyclist was airlifted to hospital Wednesday evening after they were struck by a vehicle in Kitchener.

    Emergency responders were called to Bingemans Centre Drive and Shirley Drive around 5 p.m.

    Waterloo Regional Police said the cyclist had serious injuries and was transported by an Ornge helicopter to a hospital outside the region.

    The road remained closed as of 6:30 p.m.

    Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

