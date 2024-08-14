Cyclist involved in Kitchener crash airlifted to hospital

A cyclist was airlifted to hospital Wednesday evening after they were struck by a vehicle in Kitchener.

Emergency responders were called to Bingemans Centre Drive and Shirley Drive around 5 p.m.

Waterloo Regional Police said the cyclist had serious injuries and was transported by an Ornge helicopter to a hospital outside the region.

The road remained closed as of 6:30 p.m.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.