More arrests made after fight involving a handgun in downtown Guelph

More arrests have been made after a gun was pulled out during a fight in downtown Guelph.

Guelph Police were called to Macdonell Street on Saturday around 12:45 a.m. Witnesses told officers one of the males involved in the fight had pulled out a handgun and began pointing it at other people.

When officers arrived, police found and detained several people walking in the area. A loaded Glock firearm and more than $6,000 worth of suspected fentanyl was found during a search.

Two Brampton men, aged 23 and 18, were arrested for weapons and drug trafficking charges.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the Drug Enforcement Unit and the tactical units from the Guelph Police and Peel Regional Police executed search warrants at homes in Guelph and Brampton on Wednesday.

Suspected fentanyl, codeine and hydrocodone, an over-capacity magazine containing 9mm ammunition and more than $6,500 cash was discovered during the searches.

Two men from Guelph, aged 43 and 22, and a 23-year-old Brampton man were charged with possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking. The Brampton man is also charged with careless storage of ammunition, possessing prohibited devices and failure to comply with a sentence order.