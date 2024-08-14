Arrest of man wanted for attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman

An arrest has been made in the random attack and attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman.

On Wednesday morning, the Waterloo Regional Police Service identified the suspect as David Sherk. The 50-year-old was in custody less than 12 hours later.

Police said a member of the public spotted Sherk in the Niagara region.

He was then arrested with the help of Niagara Regional Police.

Sherk has been charged with attempted kidnapping and assault with a weapon.

A photo of David Sherk provided by Waterloo Regional Police Service. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)

Search for Sherk

On Aug. 13, at around 11:30 a.m., a 49-year-old woman was attacked by a stranger at a property near Hessen Strasse and Greenwood Hill Road.

Police said the man threatened the woman with a knife and tried to force her into a vehicle.

When she escaped, the man drove away.

The abandoned vehicle was found by police a short time later.

Waterloo Regional Police officers search for a kidnapping suspect in Wellesley on Aug. 13, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)

Believing the man could be hiding in a nearby wooded area, police asked nearby residents to ‘shelter in place.’

Canine units, drones and an OPP helicopter were brought in for the search.

It was called off five hours later.