Thieves steal $2,500 worth of goods from Fergus business
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for three suspects who stole merchandise from a Fergus business.
Police were told the thieves entered the business on St. David Street North on Aug. 2 around 8:30 p.m. and took several items worth more than $2,500.
All three suspects then ran to a waiting white-coloured vehicle and took off in an unknown direction.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.
