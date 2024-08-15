KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Thieves steal $2,500 worth of goods from Fergus business

    Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police have released these photos of three suspects wanted after a theft in Fergus. (Courtesy: OPP) Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police have released these photos of three suspects wanted after a theft in Fergus. (Courtesy: OPP)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police are looking for three suspects who stole merchandise from a Fergus business.

    Police were told the thieves entered the business on St. David Street North on Aug. 2 around 8:30 p.m. and took several items worth more than $2,500.

    All three suspects then ran to a waiting white-coloured vehicle and took off in an unknown direction.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News