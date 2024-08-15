Thieves steal $2,500 worth of goods from Fergus business

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for three suspects who stole merchandise from a Fergus business.

Police were told the thieves entered the business on St. David Street North on Aug. 2 around 8:30 p.m. and took several items worth more than $2,500.

All three suspects then ran to a waiting white-coloured vehicle and took off in an unknown direction.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.