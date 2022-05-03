One new COVID-19 death reported in Waterloo Region

Public health for the Region of Waterloo reported one new death from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the Medical Officer of Health, said the latest fatality was a man in his 80s.

"I wish to express my deep sympathy to the family of this individual," she said in an email to CTV News.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in Waterloo Region now stands at 411 since the start of the pandemic.

The latest update from on the region's dashboard also showed a slight dip in COVID-19 hospitalizations. There are 45 people in local hospitals, down five from Monday. Five are receiving medical treatment in the ICU.

Health officials also reported 22 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region. Of those, 10 are in congregate settings, three are in hospitals, and nine have been declared in long-term care or retirement homes.

COVID-19 ACROSS ONTARIO

As of Tuesday, there are 1,699 people with COVID-19 in hospitals across the province.

Officials said 42 per cent of those hospitalized were admitted for COVID-19 while the remainder tested positive after an unrelated admission. In the ICUs, the percentages were 66 per cent and 34 per cent respectively.

MORE: Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations near 1,700 as 16 new deaths reported

The province also reported 16 new deaths in Ontario due to COVID-19.