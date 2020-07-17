KITCHENER -- Another person has died of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, public health officials reported on Friday.

That brings the death toll to 119 since the pandemic began. The region went weeks without a death, recording only one from June 2 to July 20, but three people have died from the virus in the last week.

Health officials also reported two new cases of the virus on Friday, bringing the total to 1,351.

One of the new cases is the result of community transmission, while the other has been attributed to travel, the region's online dashboard shows.

The total case number includes 1,185 resolved cases and the aforementioned deaths.

There are now 47 active cases of the virus in the region, one fewer than the region reported on Thursday.

The region also reported that another 2,375 tests have been done by testing partners since Tuesday's report. That's an average of 791 tests done per day. Testing numbers are currently updated on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Nine people are currently in hospital with the virus, while 241 people have been hospitalized at some point since the pandemic began.

There is still one active outbreak in Waterloo Region, at PeopleCare Hilltop Manor in Cambridge. One staff member has been diagnosed with the virus there.

Across the province, public health officials reported 111 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the same number of cases as were reported the day before.

Nine new deaths were reported on Friday as well, an uptick from the day before when five people were reported dead.

Much of Ontario, including Waterloo Region, entered into Stage 3 of reopening on Friday, with businesses like gyms and movie theatres allowed to reopen.

Restaurants are also allowed to welcome indoor diners back.