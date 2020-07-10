KITCHENER -- Another person has died from COVID-19 in Waterloo Region.

Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported the latest figures on Friday, bringing the local death toll to 117.

There have now been 1,333 cases of the virus in the region, including 1,156 resolved cases.

The new cases—there were two more reported Friday—appear to be from community spread, the region's online COVID-19 dashboard shows.

When accounting for resolved cases and deaths, there are now 53 known active cases remaining in the region.

The region reported another 1,896 tests done by its testing partners since Tuesday, the last time the testing number was updated.

That's an average of 632 tests done daily since then.

There are 10 people hospitalized with COVID-19, three fewer than the region's online dashboard showed on Thursday.

There are still no active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

Across the province, another 116 cases of the virus were reported on Friday.

That's a notable decrease from the 170 new cases that Ontario health officials reported the day before.

There have been 36,464 cases of COVID-19 in the province since the pandemic reached Canada.

That includes 32,155 recoveries and 2,710 deaths.