KITCHENER -- The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region dropped to 85 on Thursday.

The decrease comes as Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported just one new case of the virus, bringing the total number of positive cases to 1,309.

That number includes 1,097 resolved cases—an increase of 11 compared to the day before—and 116 deaths.

The death toll in the region has only increased by one in the last month.

To date, the region's testing partners have administered a total of 34,418 tests.

Public health officials will only be updating testing number on Tuesdays and Fridays, the same days the region holds its media briefings.

There is currently one active outbreak in Waterloo Region, at Sunnyside Home long-term care home.

One resident and four staff members have tested positive there to date.

The region's website shows this outbreak, which was declared on June 18, is the third at the facility. The other two were declared on March 31 and on May 16.

There are currently no active outbreaks at any congregate settings in the region, nor any workplaces or hospitals.

Across the province, public health officials reported 149 new infections on July 1 and 153 cases on July 2 after not releasing any new patient data on Canada Day.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Thursday that the number of active cases over the course of those two days dropped by 84.

There have been a total of 35,370 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. Most of those--30,730--have been resolved, while 2,680 people across the province have died from the virus.