One injured, $250K in damages after downtown Kitchener apartment fire

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | ­­Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?

Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card ?Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver