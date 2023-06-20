One injured, $250K in damages after downtown Kitchener apartment fire

A high-rise apartment fire in downtown Kitchener has left one person injured and $250,000 in damages.

Fire officials say it started on in a bathroom on the tenth floor of the building on Benton Street Monday afternoon.

Residents were evacuated for a short period of time.

"I saw water gushing out of the balcony on the tenth floor, so we came around, one of the residents told me that it was on the tenth floor, someone was cleaning and then something went wrong," said area resident Mary Gold.

One occupant of the unit was taken to the hospital with minor burns.

The cause has been deemed accidental.