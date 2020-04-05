KITCHENER -- A total of 37 residents at the Anson Place long-term care and retirement home in Hagersville have tested positive for COVID-10.

That’s 10 more cases since the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit’s last report on April 2.

There have also been five deaths at Anson Place, though only four of them are related to the virus.

One of them was just reported in the last three days.

Public Health says 21 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and are not currently working at the facility.

Another 35 have had negative tests.

Public Health has determined that significant number of the positive cases at Anson Place can be traced to “attendance at a funeral” and “a public health management plan has been initiated" to address the incident.

They plan on testing others who attended the funeral.

In the meantime, residents at Anson Place are self-isolating in their rooms and staff members are wearing personal protective equipment in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.