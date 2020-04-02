KITCHENER -- Three people have died at a Hagersville, Ont. long-term care home as the facility deals with an outbreak of COVID-19.

According to Mayor of Norfolk County Kristal Chopp, Anson Place now has a total of 27 confirmed cases of the virus.

That's more than double the 11 cases that were reported there earlier this week.

About half of the cases are caregivers who are asymptomatic.

The rest are residents.

Chopp says that a fourth resident of Anson Place has also died, but their death was not related to covid-19.

On Tuesday, she explained that staff members were in modified quarantine, with some only travelling to and from work. Others were being put up in hotels.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit has reported a total of 34 cases in its region.