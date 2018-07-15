

CTV Kitchener





Regional police have arrested a man in connection to an incident on Chandler Drive in June.

Police reported that three men and a woman pulled up in a vehicle and engaged in a verbal altercation with residents in the area.

A single gunshot was fired into the air and the suspects fled.

Police arrested a woman shortly after, and now, another man has been arrested in connection to the incident.

His name has not been released, and it’s not clear what charges he is facing.

Police are still searching for two other suspects.

Donovan Bishop, 31, is facing a number of charges including careless use of a firearm and breach of probation. He’s described as: black, 6'3, 175 lbs., short brown hair and brown eyes.

He also has tattoos that say “Bishop” and “Kadd” on his forearms.

Kyro Sparks, 35, is described as: black, 5’11, 145 lbs. and an athletic build. He has a shaved head and thick beard.

Sparks is facing charges of careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous.