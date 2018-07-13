

CTV Kitchener





Arrest warrants have been issued for two Kitchener men who police say may be armed and dangerous.

They’re wanted for an incident back on June 9.

Around 2 a.m., police responded to a report of gun shots on Chandler Drive in Kitchener.

They determined that a number of people had been involved in an altercation and a gun shot was fired into the air.

Waterloo Regional Police have issued a warrant for the two men who they believe are responsible for the incident.

They’re asking for the public’s help in tracking them down but say both are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Donovan Bishop, 31, is facing a number of charges including careless use of a firearm and breach of probation. He’s described as: black, 6'3, 175 lbs., short brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo of “Bishop” and “Kadd” on his forearms.

Kyro Sparks, 35, is described as: black, 5’11, 145 lbs. and an athletic build. He has a shaved head and thick beard. Sparks is facing charges of careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information on their location should call 911, Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.