Omicron spreading fast in Huron Perth, public health says

Huron Perth -

The public health unit in Huron Perth is urging residents to take action now against the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

In a news release, officials said Omicron is “spreading rapidly across the region.”

They are asking residents to isolate for 10 days if they have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status and to get tested and stated “do not wait for HPPH to contact you.”

“Omicron is a very different variant,” said Dr. Miriam Klassen, Medical Officer of Health for Huron Perth in the release. “Three doses of vaccine are needed to provide good protection. I encourage everyone to get a COVID-19 third/booster dose as soon as they are eligible. If someone is not vaccinated, they are at high risk of contracting Omicron in the next several weeks.”

This recommendation from the Huron Perth Public Health Unit came just after the province’s top doctor, Dr. Keiran Moore, urged Ontarians to treat each new case of COVID-19 as if was Omicron.