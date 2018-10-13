New wristband technology is being featured at Lot 42 for Oktoberfest.

Instead of using cash or credit card to purchase drink and food tickets, patrons at Oktoberfest’s newest venue use a wristband given to them upon arrival.

The wristbands can then have a balance applied to it using cash, credit cards, or on a cell phone.

To make a purchase the band needs to be tapped on a white receiver when purchasing food or beverages and then tapped again to confirm.

If there is still a balance left on the wristband at the end of the night users can get their balance refunded for a $3.50 charge.