

CTV Kitchener





New wristband technology is being featured at Lot 42 for Oktoberfest.

Instead of using cash or credit card to purchase drink and food tickets, patrons at Oktoberfest’s newest venue use a wristband given to them upon arrival.

The wristbands can then have a balance applied to it using cash, credit cards, or on a cell phone.

To make a purchase the band needs to be tapped on a white receiver when purchasing food or beverages and then tapped again to confirm.

If there is still a balance left on the wristband at the end of the night users can get their balance refunded for a $3.50 charge.